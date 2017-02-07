New Charter School to Open on Fort Worth's East Side

The International Leadership of Texas (ILT) is expanding. The charter school group will grow this fall from 10 to 17 campuses around the state.

One K-8 school is coming to the east side of Fort Worth, and there's a lot of hope that the school could help lift the whole surrounding neighborhood.

"Moved back here about six-and-a-half, seven years ago and I was very surprised at how beaten down it had become," said ILT parent Mike Moore.

The city's booming pace of development is slower on the east side. But on Tuesday, the dirt was turning on a new $25 million project, symbolic of a community's way up.

It's the latest home of an International Leadership of Texas charter school.

NBC 5 visited another K-8 location in North Richland Hills.

"We are unique, we're a school of choice," said principal Lilia Vasquez.

ILT students learn Spanish and Mandarin Chinese. They can graduate with an associate's degree and even study abroad.

"I like that it's harder," said 6th grader Hannah Allen. "It keeps me busy, and I like being busy like that."

By this fall, Hannah will be trying out her trilingual skills back in her own east-side neighborhood, when ILT opens its new campus on 14 acres of land at 5901 Boca Raton Boulevard.

Hannah's father, Rick Allen, and other parents hope it will lift more than just their kids.

"To increase the east area and the children and their option of education," Allen said.

And it is bringing the power of knowledge to their back yard.

"I think this will improve it," said Moore.

Charter schools are public and free. The 1,400 students at the new ILT location will be chosen through a random lottery. You can enter your child now and find out if they made it in, in April.

For more information, visit: http://www.iltexasdistrict.org/.