Backyard Chicken Ordinance Ruffles Feathers in Irving

The city of Irving approved a new backyard chicken ordinance on Thursday.

Roosters usually rule the roost. But lately they've been ruffling feathers in Irving.

The city council voted Thursday on a new backyard chicken ordinance that comes after a years-long debate on the issue.

People have long complained about noise and cleanliness of backyard coops.

Some feel the crow from roosters is too loud, especially in the morning.

Others, like Preston Lynch, say the clucking and clawing in his backyard is soothing.

"After an hour-and-a-half of driving through traffic, rush hour traffic, and come home and kind of sit back and relax," Lynch said.

The proposed ordinance would have required Lynch to get rid of his rooster because his property is less than a half-acre.

At Thursday's meeting, council members modified the proposal, approving an ordinance that allows people with one acre of land or less to have one rooster, but no more. Residents may also have up to 24 hens.

Chicken owners could still face up to a $2,000 fine if they violate other parts of the new ordinance.



