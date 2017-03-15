New App Takes Photo Editing Out of Your Hands | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
New App Takes Photo Editing Out of Your Hands

By Matt Jackson

    The NBC 5 Today Show team in the newsroom celebrating the Dallas Cowboys

    It seems everyday there's a new app launched for our smart phones. It can be easy to get lost in the shuffle. That's not the case for a Dallas based start-up that is taking photo-editing to a new level.

    Mendr is a photo editing app launched by two friends right here in North Texas. The app is being called the "Uber" for photographs. Here's how it works.

    • Download the Mendr app
    • Create an account
    • Select a photo that may needs some work
    • Then choose exactly what edits you want made to the photo, or simply turn it over to an editor and let them do the work for you
    • Once the edits are done, you will get a notification right on your phone
    • Download the edited photo
    • Share the new image with all your friends

    Cost vary from $2 to $30 depending on the amount of work that's done.

    We put the Mendr editors to the test with this photo of the NBC 5 Today Show team.

    You can see in the edited version, the team is now in the middle of AT&T Stadium. Also, Tony Romo is standing right there next to Marc, Deborah & Grant.

    A new app called "Mendr" takes the NBC 5 Today Show team and put them in the middle of AT&T Stadium
    Mendr will employ freelance photo editors all around the world, but it's not a job that just anyone can do. The company put all freelance editors through a skills test, making sure the photo edits meet the Mendr style.

    The app launched on Friday and is now available to download in the App Store.

