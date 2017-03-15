New App Takes Photo Editing Out of Your Hands

The NBC 5 Today Show team in the newsroom celebrating the Dallas Cowboys

It seems everyday there's a new app launched for our smart phones. It can be easy to get lost in the shuffle. That's not the case for a Dallas based start-up that is taking photo-editing to a new level.

Mendr is a photo editing app launched by two friends right here in North Texas. The app is being called the "Uber" for photographs. Here's how it works.

Download the Mendr app

Create an account

Select a photo that may needs some work

Then choose exactly what edits you want made to the photo, or simply turn it over to an editor and let them do the work for you

Once the edits are done, you will get a notification right on your phone

Download the edited photo

Share the new image with all your friends

Cost vary from $2 to $30 depending on the amount of work that's done.

We put the Mendr editors to the test with this photo of the NBC 5 Today Show team.

You can see in the edited version, the team is now in the middle of AT&T Stadium. Also, Tony Romo is standing right there next to Marc, Deborah & Grant.

A new app called "Mendr" takes the NBC 5 Today Show team and put them in the middle of AT&T Stadium

Photo credit: NBC 5 NEWS

Mendr will employ freelance photo editors all around the world, but it's not a job that just anyone can do. The company put all freelance editors through a skills test, making sure the photo edits meet the Mendr style.

The app launched on Friday and is now available to download in the App Store.