New School Zones, Speed Limit Changes In Fort Worth | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW

New School Zones, Speed Limit Changes In Fort Worth

By Larry Collins

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Gary Paul Lewis, Shutterstock

    Several areas of Fort Worth are in line for speed limit changes.

    A school zone has been established at the Jane Justin School on Collier Street from Texas Street to Lancaster Street.

    There is also a new school zone for Daggett Montessori on West Jessamine Street from Lipscomb Street to Hemphill Street.

    The school zone speed limit has decreased from 25 mph to 20 mph near Hargrave Elementary School.

    There is a large change on Texas 114 at Roaring River Road, where the speed limit increases from 55 mph to 70 mph.

    Published 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices