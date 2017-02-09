New School Zones, Speed Limit Changes In Fort Worth

Several areas of Fort Worth are in line for speed limit changes.

A school zone has been established at the Jane Justin School on Collier Street from Texas Street to Lancaster Street.

There is also a new school zone for Daggett Montessori on West Jessamine Street from Lipscomb Street to Hemphill Street.

The school zone speed limit has decreased from 25 mph to 20 mph near Hargrave Elementary School.

There is a large change on Texas 114 at Roaring River Road, where the speed limit increases from 55 mph to 70 mph.