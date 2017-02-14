Christopher Duntsch, the Plano doctor accused of botching surgeries on purpose and in one case killing a patient, was found guilty Tuesday of intentionally causing injury.

A North Texas doctor accused of botching surgeries on purpose was found guilty Tuesday by a jury in Dallas of intentionally injuring a patient.

Christopher Duntsch practiced at hospitals in Dallas and Collin counties.

He was found guilty of intentionally injuring Mary Efurd, 74, in a spinal surgery in 2012 that nearly killed her. Efurd now uses a wheelchair and says she has never been the same after that surgery.

Duntsch is also accused of maiming and killing patients during other botched spinal surgeries. His medical license was revoked in 2013 and in 2015 he was arrested.

Jurors in the case heard several patients testify about their physical limitations post Duntsch's surgical procedures.

Duntsch did not testify in his own defense in the trial, which lasted more than two weeks. Efurd described the emotions she felt immediately before the verdict was read.

Weather Alert Rain Moves Through North Texas on Valentine's Day

"I was tense, very tense," she said. "We were hoping for a quick verdict, and actually I think this was a quick verdict. And I was thinking all those things going through my mind and everything happening to me and all the others."

The penalty phase will resume first thing Wednesday morning and testimony is expected through Friday. Duntsch could face life in prison.