Neighbors Remember Detective Jerry Walker as True Patriot

The Little Elm neighborhood where a detective was shot and killed Tuesday is still reeling from the tragedy as crime scene tape and barricades continue blocking many streets.

Residents were allowed back into their homes, though streets along Lewis Drive, Lake Haven Drive and Judy Lane, were only opened Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Jerry Walker was shot and killed just around the corner from where his family lives.

For more than a decade, Walker lived with his family one street away from the gunman’s home near the intersection of Waterview and Turtle Cove drives.

His long-time neighbor Greg said Little Elm lost one of its finest.

“He was a patriot. That’s how I would describe Jerry. He was a patriot,” Greg said, adding that Walker was one of the first to volunteer to serve in Iraq.

Walker was also an Army veteran, a school resource officer, a narcotics detective and the father of four children.

“Many families, especially youth in this area, they have been blessed by knowing him. He was truly one of the great officers in this area,” Greg said.

Eric Matthews also lives in the neighborhood, and remembers Walker speaking to him about never using drugs when he was in high school.

“He was a neighborhood guy,” Matthews said.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley, who grew up in Little Elm, also tweeted about the detective's death saying, "This is crazy. We lost a good one today. He looked out for me in high school. Rest In Peace."

A vigil will be held Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Little Elm Park. A memorial fund has been set up for the Walker family -- anyone who wishes to contribute can make a donation at Capital One Bank and reference the Jerry Walker fund.