Neighbors Near TCU Fight Against 'Stealth Dorms'

A group of neighbors is going to Fort Worth city council Tuesday night in an effort to prevent the development of more “stealth dorms” in the University West neighborhood near the campus of Texas Christian University.

The concern surrounds a particular property in the 2500 block of Rogers Avenue; what had been a 1,300 square-foot home for decades was razed and replaced within the last several months by a 4,500 square-foot, 2-story duplex that will feature ten total bedrooms.

“I never dreamed I would live across from a mini-dormitory,” said Diane Sturdivant, who has lived along the tree-lined street for 19 years.

Sturdivant is among a group that has fought to have the zoning changed in the 2500 blocks of Rogers and Wabash from “B two-family” to “A single family.”

The current zoning allows for the development of duplexes, of which there are many in this neighborhood just footsteps from the TCU campus.

“[This particular property] is by no means a traditional duplex where two families are living,” Sturdivant said. “There will be ten students living across the street from me.”

Last week the Fort Worth Zoning Commission approved of the neighbors’ petition for the zoning change.

Tuesday night Fort Worth city council members will be asked to approve the recommendation from the zoning commission.