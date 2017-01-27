A developer wants to build townhomes in a decades-old pecan grove in McKinney. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

Neighbors Fight To Keep Development Out of Pecan Grove

The state tree of Texas may be in trouble again in McKinney.

Hundreds of pecan trees have been growing for decades in a grove along Lake Forest Drive just south of Highway 380.

Now, some of them could be chopped down because of development.

Developers are asking the city to change the zoning for the property to allow townhomes.

A variance to the city’s tree ordinance was denied last year because plans at the time called for too many trees to be removed.

Now, developers have revised their plan.

They want to build townhomes on a smaller portion of the property which means fewer trees could potentially be cut down.

Trees are just one of the concerns for people who live nearby.

The property where the townhomes would be built is in a flood plain. So, they’re worried that development could mean flood water will back up in their neighborhood.

"They want to pull out the trees and, of course, the City of McKinney's logo is 'Unique by Nature' and you know, I know we can't keep all trees from being pulled out, but at the same token, we think some areas are just not right for development,” said neighbor David Cook.

Earlier this month, city staff recommended the request be denied.

McKinney's planning and zoning board went against that recommendation and approved it.

It will be considered by the city council on February 7.