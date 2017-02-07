Nearly $250,000 Awarded in LBJ Express Trial

A jury has awarded a homeowner $248,723 for damages to their home caused by construction of the LBJ Express Project, paving the way for more than 200 others who have also sued.

The verdict was announced on Tuesday afternoon after a trial that lasted more than a week.

The giant road project added a below-ground toll road to busy Interstate 635 in North Dallas.

Even though the project was finished in September 2015, one homeowner said cracks continue to grow throughout his home and in the concrete driveway outside. LBJ Express Damage Claims Go on Trial

In opening statements, a lawyer for the main project contractor, Trinity Infrastructure Group, said construction is not to blame for the problems.

The attorney said homes all over Dallas, nowhere near the construction site, have the same kind of problems with damaged slab foundations from shifting soil conditions.

Plaintiffs' attorney Dean Gresham told the jury Trinity Infrastructure Group is to blame. Gresham said the contractor failed to follow recommended monitoring of the soil, as excavation was underway for a depth the equivalent of a five-story building.