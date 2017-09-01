See a complete list of shelters above -- click to see the shelter name and the number of evacuees staying at each one.
According to information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, more than 32,000 evacuees were taking refuge at shelters across the state as of Thursday.
The state list is updated at least once per day and includes nearly 250 shelters from Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Dallas and areas in between.
Many locations on the list had zero evacuees, but were prepared to accept them if needed.
Dallas, which has prepared a mega shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, is prepared to offer shelter to 5,000 evacuees in addition to hundreds more at area recreation centers.
On Friday morning, 1,400 people were registered at the Mega Shelter. Another 600 people took shelter at three Dallas-area recreation centers.
Published at 6:09 PM CDT on Aug 29, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift
