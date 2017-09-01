See a complete list of shelters above -- click to see the shelter name and the number of evacuees staying at each one.



According to information provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, more than 32,000 evacuees were taking refuge at shelters across the state as of Thursday.



The state list is updated at least once per day and includes nearly 250 shelters from Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Dallas and areas in between.

Many locations on the list had zero evacuees, but were prepared to accept them if needed.

Dallas, which has prepared a mega shelter at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, is prepared to offer shelter to 5,000 evacuees in addition to hundreds more at area recreation centers.

On Friday morning, 1,400 people were registered at the Mega Shelter. Another 600 people took shelter at three Dallas-area recreation centers.