Mother Gets Creative To Include Deployed Husband In Photos

A North Texas woman had to get creative to include her husband in their maternity photos after he was unexpectedly deployed overseas.

Melissa and Andres Garcia live in Waxahachie with their four children. They are now expecting another, a baby boy, that's due in September.

Melissa had already planned a maternity photo shoot for their family when they got the news that Andres would be deployed on March 31, 2017.

Without Andres being able to pose for the photos in person, Melissa enlisted the help of her husbands fellow soldiers and a photography team back home.

A photo of Andres was taken overseas and sent back to Melissa, and then it was photo shopped into the pictures.

The finished product came out better than Melissa could have imagined and helped create her dream photos.

Andres was deployed to Kuwait with orders for 344 days.

He left behind five military teddy bears. Four for his kids and one for the boy that will likely be born while he's still overseas.