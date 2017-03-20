NTX Cheers On Fort Worth Native On 'The Voice' This Week | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NTX Cheers On Fort Worth Native On 'The Voice' This Week

By Hannah Everman

    The Voice is back on NBC 5 and North Texas has a hometown girl to cheer on.

    Andrea Thomas was picked by Blake Shelton to join his team last week.

    Andrea Thomas was picked by Blake Shelton to join his team last week. 

    She is a Burleson High School alum, and has a history of singers in her family.

    Her grandfather, Jimmy Jones, is a member of the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame. 

    "I am a proud Texan and I am so thankful for my roots," said Thomas. "I've been in Nashville now for eleven years and I will always be a Texan and always have Texas in my heart." 

    Andrea will have her first battle round performance Tuesday night.

    The Voice starts at 7:00 p.m. 

    Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago
