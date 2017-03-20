NTX Cheers On Fort Worth Native On 'The Voice' This Week

The Voice is back on NBC 5 and North Texas has a hometown girl to cheer on.

Andrea Thomas was picked by Blake Shelton to join his team last week.

She is a Burleson High School alum, and has a history of singers in her family.

Her grandfather, Jimmy Jones, is a member of the Country Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

"I am a proud Texan and I am so thankful for my roots," said Thomas. "I've been in Nashville now for eleven years and I will always be a Texan and always have Texas in my heart."

Andrea will have her first battle round performance Tuesday night.

The Voice starts at 7:00 p.m.