EDITED FOR PROFANITY: Video posted to Porsha Craver's Facebook page shows a Fort Worth police officer's interaction with a woman who called police to report a man grabbed and choked her 7-year-old son. The incident ends with two women and a 15-year-old arrested. (Published Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016)

The Next Generation Action Network advocacy group plans to hold a protest and rally demanding further action against an officer seen on a viral Facebook video last week.

The video, which shows an unidentified officer wrestling Jacqueline Craig to the ground, has been viewed more than 3 million times and has sparked debate on social media about the officer's use of force.

In the video, Craig tells the officer that a man grabbed and choked her 7-year-old son for littering and "defying him." The officer asked Craig, "Why don't you teach your son not to litter?"

The conversation continued to the point of a physical struggle between the officer, Craig, and her 15-year-old daughter. He then pinned the two to the ground while pointing a taser.

Both women were arrested and later released from custody.

The officer has since been placed on restricted duty amid an internal affairs investigation. An attorney for the Craig family filed a complaint against the man accused of grabbing her son.

"We are demanding that the officer be fired and that the neighbor who assaulted the child be charged and arrested," an NGAN spokesman said in a news release.

"The bottom line is that these women should never have been arrested and the neighbor who admitted to abusing the child should have been charged at the scene," the statement continued.

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald, Mayor Betsy Price and other elected officials have promised a thorough investigation.

NGAN held a news conference from Fort Worth Monday afternoon alongside community leaders and clergy to express their concerns.

A rally outside the Tarrant County Courthouse was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the spokesman said.