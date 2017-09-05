Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys before a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at AT&T Stadium Aug. 26, 2017. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The NFL filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the NFL Players Association on behalf of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that challenges the league's ruling in Elliott's appeal of a six-game suspension.

The motion filed Monday claims that a federal court lacks the jurisdiction to vacate a suspension imposed by the NFL. The motion also counters the NFLPA's assertion that the NFL's ruling is damaging to Elliott, stating that a ruling hasn't even been made.

The NFLPA sued the NFL on behalf of Elliott Thursday seeking to vacate the ruling of arbitrator Harold Henderson on the appeal of Elliott's six-game suspension. The lawsuit accuses the NFL's appeal process of being "fundamentally unfair" after Henderson denied a request to have Elliott's ex-girlfriend testify at the hearing.

The lawsuit also accuses NFL special counsel Lisa Friel of withholding from commissioner Roger Goodell the word of co-lead investigator Kia Roberts, who the suit says concluded that the accuser wasn't credible and that Goodell's discipline wasn't warranted.

"Presumably, the commissioner would have reached a very different disciplinary conclusion — one of exoneration and no discipline — had he known about the evidence which Friel and other unidentified, high-ranking NFL executives chose to conceal from the disciplinary process," the lawsuit said.

Elliott was suspended after the league investigated and concluded he used physical force last summer against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in Ohio. Prosecutors didn't pursue the case, citing conflicting evidence.

The NFL's personal conduct policy was amended three years ago to stiffen penalties in domestic cases.

Henderson is expected to rule Tuesday on Elliott's appeal of the six-game suspension imposed by the NFL. If Henderson doesn't rule by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Elliott would be eligible to play in the Cowboys' Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants in Arlington Sept. 10.

If the federal court decides to hear the NFLPA's lawsuit, Elliott's possible suspension could be postponed as it was with Tom Brady's "Deflategate" case. If the court grants the NFL's dismissal, Elliott will be immediately subject to the NFL's discipline.

