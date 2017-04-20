The NFL has released the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 regular season schedule, which includes four prime time games on NBC 5, including the home opener against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
It's the third-straight season and fifth time in the last six season that the NFC East rivals face off in Week 1.
The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2016 but finished a promising season with a NFC Divisional Playoffs loss to the Green Bay Packers, who will return to AT&T Stadium for a rematch on Sunday, Oct. 8.
The full 2017 schedule:
Sunday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football vs. NY Giants
Sunday, Sept. 17, 3:25 p.m. @ Denver Broncos
Monday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. @ Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, Oct. 1, noon vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, Oct. 8, 3:25 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 6 BYE
Sunday, Oct. 22, 3:05 p.m. @ San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:25 p.m. @ Washington Redskins
Sunday, Nov. 5, 3:25 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Nov. 12, 3:25 p.m. @ Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Thursday, Nov. 23, 3:30 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Thursday, Nov. 30, 7:25 p.m. NBC Thursday Night Football vs. Washington Redskins
Sunday, Dec. 10, 3:25 p.m. @ NY Giants
Sunday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football @ Oakland Raiders
Sunday, Dec. 24, 3:25 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
Sunday, Dec. 31, noon @ Philadelphia Eagles