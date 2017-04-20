A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL has released the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 regular season schedule, which includes four prime time games on NBC 5, including the home opener against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It's the third-straight season and fifth time in the last six season that the NFC East rivals face off in Week 1.

The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2016 but finished a promising season with a NFC Divisional Playoffs loss to the Green Bay Packers, who will return to AT&T Stadium for a rematch on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The full 2017 schedule:

Sunday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football vs. NY Giants

Sunday, Sept. 17, 3:25 p.m. @ Denver Broncos

Monday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Oct. 1, noon vs. Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Oct. 8, 3:25 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 6 BYE

Sunday, Oct. 22, 3:05 p.m. @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:25 p.m. @ Washington Redskins

Sunday, Nov. 5, 3:25 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Nov. 12, 3:25 p.m. @ Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday, Nov. 23, 3:30 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Thursday, Nov. 30, 7:25 p.m. NBC Thursday Night Football vs. Washington Redskins

Sunday, Dec. 10, 3:25 p.m. @ NY Giants

Sunday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football @ Oakland Raiders

Sunday, Dec. 24, 3:25 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, Dec. 31, noon @ Philadelphia Eagles