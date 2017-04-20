NFL Releases Dallas Cowboys' 2017 Regular Season Schedule | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Blue Star
The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe

NFL Releases Dallas Cowboys' 2017 Regular Season Schedule

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    A general view of AT&T Stadium before a game between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on December 26, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

    The NFL has released the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 regular season schedule, which includes four prime time games on NBC 5, including the home opener against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

    It's the third-straight season and fifth time in the last six season that the NFC East rivals face off in Week 1.

    The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2016 but finished a promising season with a NFC Divisional Playoffs loss to the Green Bay Packers, who will return to AT&T Stadium for a rematch on Sunday, Oct. 8.

    The full 2017 schedule:

    Sunday, Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football vs. NY Giants

    Sunday, Sept. 17, 3:25 p.m. @ Denver Broncos

    Monday, Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m. @ Arizona Cardinals

    Sunday, Oct. 1, noon vs. Los Angeles Rams

    Sunday, Oct. 8, 3:25 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers

    Week 6 BYE

    Sunday, Oct. 22, 3:05 p.m. @ San Francisco 49ers

    Sunday, Oct. 29, 3:25 p.m. @ Washington Redskins

    Sunday, Nov. 5, 3:25 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs

    Sunday, Nov. 12, 3:25 p.m. @ Atlanta Falcons

    Sunday, Nov. 19, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football vs. Philadelphia Eagles

    Thursday, Nov. 23, 3:30 p.m. vs. Los Angeles Chargers

    Thursday, Nov. 30, 7:25 p.m. NBC Thursday Night Football vs. Washington Redskins

    Sunday, Dec. 10, 3:25 p.m. @ NY Giants

    Sunday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football @ Oakland Raiders

    Sunday, Dec. 24, 3:25 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks

    Sunday, Dec. 31, noon @ Philadelphia Eagles

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices