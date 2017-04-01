NCAA Monitoring Thunderstorm Expected in Dallas on Sunday

Tourney Town is set up outside the AAC in Dallas

The stage is set for the NCAA Women’s Final Four Championship game between Mississippi State and South Carolina on Sunday at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas.

The NCAA is watching the weather forecast closely as thunderstorms are expected on Sunday.

Tens of thousands of fans are in town to enjoy the game and outdoor activities.

As of Saturday evening, representatives with the NCAA have not made any changes to Sunday’s events leading up to the championship game at 5 p.m.

An estimated 40,000 people are expected to enjoy the free festivities at the Tourney Town fan experience area outside American Airlines Center.

The outdoor fun is set to continue Sunday at 2 p.m.

Thunderstorms are expected to start rolling into downtown Dallas at around 10 a.m.

Storms may clear out by the time Tourney Town opens or shortly after.

Mary Steele is a Mississippi State fan from Denver. She said she travels to the Final Four no matter where it is or who is playing. Steele went to Tourney Town on Saturday and was hoping to get one more visit in on Sunday.

“But I don’t think that’s going to happen with the weather prediction…We’re just going to enjoy the town, the city,” she said.

A spokesman for the NCAA tells NBC 5 they get a weather briefing every morning and that they are monitoring Sunday’s forecast.