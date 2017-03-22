NBC 5's Meredith Land on Being a Mom

I have been in the TV news business for 17 years and the number one question people ask me when they meet me is how I balance motherhood and career. Well, it’s a close second to whether I do my own hair and makeup (yes, I do both).

Meredith Land and her children.

Photo credit: JerSean Golatt

I love talking to other mothers about work/life balance. These days, journalists work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I always joke that, ‘I never close,’ because truly, that’s the case. Social media drives the headlines; it’s the way most people consume news. Because of that, I’m constantly posting to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The spontaneity of the business is what I fell in love with so many years ago, but my challenge today is to be present with my children, ages 7 and 4. I’ve learned to set boundaries and put the phone down when they’re with me.

Video Birthday Parties for Homeless Children Expands to 12 Cities

There are weeks where I feel like I’m really struggling as a mother and then other weeks where I think, ‘gosh, this is actually working.’

I love hearing how other women make it work, so I hope you’ll enjoy my thoughts on this blog. Sprinkled in are other tidbits like my mother’s greatest advice to me, what our family does on weekends in DFW and the way I like to dress my children (I’m a Southerner at heart). My thanks to Kari, aka Jojo Mommy for her interest.

MORE: Jojo Mommy Blog