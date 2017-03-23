NBC 5 Forecast: Wind Advisory Today | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Forecast: Wind Advisory Today

See the latest video forecast below

By Samantha Davies

    Unseasonably warm weather continues for this first week of spring.

    A Wind Advisory went in effect at 11 a.m. Thursday for south winds that could gust up to 40 mph. The gust winds are in advance of our next storm.

    On Friday, a round of showers and thunderstorms is likely during the morning lasting through the early afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, but the greatest risk is east of the I-35 corridor.

    Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat. Saturday looks sunny and pleasant.

    Another chance of storms may quickly develop by Sunday evening. Although these will have the potential to become severe, they will be isolated, and most of North Texas will see no rain at all.

    See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

    Updated Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above.

    10-Day Forecast
    • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and windy. High: 84. Wind: S 20-30 mph.
    • TONIGHT:  Windy and becoming cloudy. Scattered showers possible toward sunrise. Low: 64. Wind: S  15-25 mph.
    • FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a 60 percent chance for showers and  thunderstorms. Some storms may be severe, especially east of Dallas. Clearing skies late in the afternoon. High: 80. Wind: SW 20-30 mph.
    • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 54. High: 76. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.
    • SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms by evening. Any storm that develops could be strong. Low: 58. High: 83. Wind: S 10-20 mph.
    • MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 60. High: 80. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
    • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 58. High: 78. Wind: E 5-10 mph.
    • WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance for thunderstorms. Low: 57. High: 73. Wind: E 10-20 mph.
    • THURSDAY: A 30 percent chance of showers and storms. Partly cloudy by afternoon. Low: 59. High: 74. Wind: E 10 mph.
    • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: W 10 mph.
    • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance for showers and storms. Low: 55. High: 78. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

    Published at 3:58 AM CST on Feb 14, 2017 | Updated 51 minutes ago

