Unseasonably warm weather continues for this first week of spring.

A Wind Advisory went in effect at 11 a.m. Thursday for south winds that could gust up to 40 mph. The gust winds are in advance of our next storm.

On Friday, a round of showers and thunderstorms is likely during the morning lasting through the early afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe, but the greatest risk is east of the I-35 corridor.

Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest threat. Saturday looks sunny and pleasant.

Another chance of storms may quickly develop by Sunday evening. Although these will have the potential to become severe, they will be isolated, and most of North Texas will see no rain at all.

See the full 10-Day Forecast below.

