NB Lanes of Highway 121 in Grapevine Closed Due to Crash

By Holley Ford

    Grapevine Police Dept.

    The northbound lanes of State Highway 121 in Grapevine are shut down due to a crash.

    Police say a crash involving a truck caused a paint spill all over the road on 121 and Sandy Lake Road Tuesday just after 12 p.m.

    The northbound lanes of 121 may not reopen until 4 p.m., according to Grapevine police.

    It is unknown if anyone was injured.

    The cause of the crash is under investigation.

    Published 6 minutes ago

