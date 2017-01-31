The northbound lanes of State Highway 121 in Grapevine are shut down due to a crash.

Police say a crash involving a truck caused a paint spill all over the road on 121 and Sandy Lake Road Tuesday just after 12 p.m.

The northbound lanes of 121 may not reopen until 4 p.m., according to Grapevine police.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

