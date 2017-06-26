My Plates Releases New UT Tower License Plates | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

My Plates Releases New UT Tower License Plates

By Lauren Petterson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    My Plates Releases New UT Tower License Plates
    My Plates

    University of Texas fans have a new way to say "Hook 'Em Horns" on the road. My Plates is introducing a license plate that features the UT Tower.

    This is My Plates' third UT-themed license plate. Other plates include a UT Longhorns plate and a burnt orange and white plate. 

    You can order this license plate and other custom license plates at www.myplates.com. All plates start at $50 per year, or less than $33 per year if purchased for a five-year term.

    The plates are available for cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and RVs. 

    There are also plates available for fans of other universities, including Texas A&M University, Southern Methodist University, Texas Tech University and Texas Christian University. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices