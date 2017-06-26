My Plates Releases New UT Tower License Plates

University of Texas fans have a new way to say "Hook 'Em Horns" on the road. My Plates is introducing a license plate that features the UT Tower.

This is My Plates' third UT-themed license plate. Other plates include a UT Longhorns plate and a burnt orange and white plate.

You can order this license plate and other custom license plates at www.myplates.com. All plates start at $50 per year, or less than $33 per year if purchased for a five-year term.

The plates are available for cars, trucks, motorcycles, trailers and RVs.

There are also plates available for fans of other universities, including Texas A&M University, Southern Methodist University, Texas Tech University and Texas Christian University.