My Fit Foods Says All its Stores Are Closing

My Fit Foods, a Texas-based chain of health food stores with several locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, has announced they're closing all of their stores.

On Sunday, My Fit Foods' website showed only a single page that announced the closure. The company said they were "deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you."

As of Sunday night, the company's Twitter account appeared to have been taken offline.

The stores were known for their pre-packaged meals featuring healthy, fresh food that was easy to eat on the go.

According to their LinkedIn page, My Fit Foods was started in 2006 in Houston and had more than 40 locations nationwide.