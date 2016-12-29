Murder Warrant Issued in Death of Dallas Mother of Three

A murder warrant has been issued in the case of a Dallas mother of three who disappeared one year ago Thursday and whose remains were discovered in March.

Marisol Espinosa, 34, was last seen alive on Dec. 29, 2015, outside her home on Aurora Street in Pleasant Grove.

On March 6, a man found her remains in a wooded area near Dowdy Ferry Road.

Dallas police announced Thursday that Faustino Valdez is considered a suspect in her murder.

Earlier this year, NBC 5's media partners at The Dallas Morning News reported that family members believed Valdez, Espinosa's ex-boyfriend, killed her and fled to Mexico.

Police ask anyone with information about the case, including Valdez's current whereabouts, to call homicide detective C. Shelton at 214-283-4900.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information that leads to Valdez's arrest and indictment. The number to call for Crime Stoppers is 214-373-TIPS.