Rangers Telling Teams They Will Trade Yu Darvish: Report

The Texas Rangers are reportedly telling other teams they will move Yu Darvish before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

MLB Network's Ken Rosenthal tweeted that sources told him the Rangers have begun "exchanging names" with other teams in trade talks for the Texas ace.



The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the list of teams with reported interest in acquiring Darvish. MLB Network's Jon Morosi tweeted that they have had scouts watching his last few starts.

The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant tweeted that the Rangers were scouting Dodgers outfield prospect Alex Verdugo last week. Verdugo is Baseball America's 35th best prospect.

The New York Yankees, Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs are among the other teams with rumored interest in Darvish. The Cubs, despite being the reigning World Series champions, are one of 10 teams on Darvish's limited no-trade clause in his contract per SiriusXM's Jim Bowden.

The Dodgers make the most sense as a destination for Darvish. Despite owning baseball's best record, the team is approaching 30 years without a World Series title and should another top starting pitcher to pair with Highland Park's Clayton Kershaw — currently on the disabled list — heading into the postseason.

The Dodgers also boast several top prospects in the high levels of the minor leagues that could contribute quickly in Arlington.



The 30-year-old Darvish is due to become a free agent after the season. The Rangers were only planning to consider trading him if they felt they would be unable to re-sign him in the offseason, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

In 22 starts this season, Darvish has a 4.01 ERA and 148 strikeouts against 115 hits and 45 walks in 137 innings.

