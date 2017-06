Police said a multi-vehicle crash caused delays on Texas 190 in Garland Tuesday morning.

Garland police said five vehicles were involved in a crash on westbound Texas 190 near Pleasant Valley Road at about 7:45 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported.



Authorities closed all but one lane of westbound Texas 190 until police said they reopened all lanes at about 8:30 a.m.

No further details were released.