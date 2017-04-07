Motorcyclist Dead After Running Red Light, Crashing Into SUV

Police said a man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into an SUV in Dallas Thursday night.

Dallas police said the motorcycle driver ran a red light at the intersection of Preston and Sun Valley roads, colliding with the SUV at about 8:45 p.m.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Police said the woman driving the SUV was not seriously injured.

Officers shut down the intersection during the investigation of the crash.