Motorcycle Rider Killed in North Richland Hills Crash

    North Richland Hills Police Department
    A motorcycle rider has died following a crash in North Richland Hills on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

    A motorcycle rider has died after a crash in North Richland Hills on Saturday afternoon, police say.

    A 63-year-old man was driving in the 7900 block of Mid Cities Boulevard around 2:26 p.m. when he lost control and hit a passing motorcycle rider, according to a spokesperson with the North Richland Hills Police Department.

    The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that aren't life threatening, police said. The motorcycle rider who died was identified as 21-year-old William Plunkett, according to the medical examiner.

    The crash is still under investigation, and the roadway has since reopened, police said.

    Published at 5:20 PM CST on Dec 24, 2016 | Updated at 11:15 PM CST on Dec 24, 2016

