Dozens of mothers came together in Fort Worth Saturday night for a rally and prayer vigil in support of Jacqueline Craig. That’s the woman who was arrested along with her two teenage daughters, after calling police for help.

The arrest was caught on camera in a video that went viral. Many people wanted the officer fired and charged with a crime for his handling of the women. Instead, he received a ten-day suspension.

The officer, William A. Martin, has appealed his suspension.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald called that a serious punishment for department violations including: excessive force, being disrespectful and failing to thoroughly investigate Craig’s report that a neighbor had grabbed her seven-year-old son by the neck.

Activists want that neighbor charged and charges dropped against Craig and her daughters related to resisting arrest and interfering with public duties.

Craig and her family were at the rally Saturday night, and several speakers told her she is not going through this alone.

"When I saw the video, I saw a mother and her daughters," said Yolanda Harper, who organized the rally and prayer vigil. "I am here to just show this mother that women can come together and support her during this time."

The Tarrant County District Attorney plans to send the case to a grand jury to decide if anyone involved should face charges.

In the meantime, some activists are calling for a boycott of Fort Worth.