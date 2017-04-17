Mother Accused of Brutally Beating 4-Year-Old Daughter in Court Monday | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Mother Accused of Brutally Beating 4-Year-Old Daughter in Court Monday

By Lexie Houghtaling

    A mother accused of brutally beating her daughter will be in front of a judge on Monday.

    Jeri Quezada and her boyfriend, Charles Phifer, are both charged in connection with 4-year-old Leiliana Wright’s death.

    Wright died last year, on March 13, from blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen.

    Police allege the couple used heroin and repeatedly beat and restrained the child before she stopped breathing. Wright was taken to a hospital where she died.

    Two Texas Child Protective Services workers were fired and a third resigned following the death.

