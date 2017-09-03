Most DFW Gas Stations Now Have Gas on Hand, Higher Grades Still Hard to Find - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW
Harvey Aftermath

Harvey Aftermath

Harvey was a category 4 hurricane then became a flooding event on the Texas Gulf Coast

Most DFW Gas Stations Now Have Gas on Hand, Higher Grades Still Hard to Find

By Wayne Carter

    Gas stations are rebounding from the fuel pump panic which made it difficult for many stations to keep fuel stocked. (Published 22 minutes ago)

    The gas supply across North Texas has largely rebounded after last week's rush on gas.

    Most stations are stocked fully with regular gas, but still lacking in the higher grades which require more production time and aren't being made with as much priority according to gasoline production experts.

    The stations still without regular gas are mostly running into individual issues with their suppliers or are voluntarily directing gas away from stations who typically under perform to make sure they can keep the tanks stocked at their busier nearby locations.

    If you run into a gas station with no gas or long lines, a quick drive should help you locate one with gas and no lines.

    Stations like Race Trac and Quick Trip have put lists on their websites letting you know which locations have gas and which grades are available.

    Gasbuddy.com has also added gas availability to their apps, but they rely on consumers to update the information.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices