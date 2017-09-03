Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Gas stations are rebounding from the fuel pump panic which made it difficult for many stations to keep fuel stocked.

Most DFW Gas Stations Now Have Gas on Hand

The gas supply across North Texas has largely rebounded after last week's rush on gas.

Most stations are stocked fully with regular gas, but still lacking in the higher grades which require more production time and aren't being made with as much priority according to gasoline production experts.

The stations still without regular gas are mostly running into individual issues with their suppliers or are voluntarily directing gas away from stations who typically under perform to make sure they can keep the tanks stocked at their busier nearby locations.

If you run into a gas station with no gas or long lines, a quick drive should help you locate one with gas and no lines.

Stations like Race Trac and Quick Trip have put lists on their websites letting you know which locations have gas and which grades are available.

Gasbuddy.com has also added gas availability to their apps, but they rely on consumers to update the information.