You've likely seen the photo above, taken during the early days of the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort.
The photo shows a Houston SWAT officer carrying a young woman and her child to safety as they escaped rising flood waters.
The image became an iconic symbol of the recovery from the storm.
The photograph was taken by The Dallas Morning News' Senior Staff Photographer Louis DeLuca, who said he knew as soon as he took the photo that it was a powerful image.
DeLuca, a Houston native, said it was surreal to see U.S. Highway 59 transformed into a river and that while he knows the recovery will be a long process, he's given hope by what he saw in Houston: People helping people.
You can see more of Louis' photos from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on The Dallas Morning News' website.
Published 2 hours ago
NBC 5 and Kroger are teaming up to get help with the relief effort for the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey. Visit your neighborhood Kroger and make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross at Kroger's check-out registers. All of the money will go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. The American Red Cross is working around the clock to help those in need by providing food, shelter and emotional support for the people whose lives have been disrupted. Visit RedCross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on the relief efforts.
Other ways to help the victims of Hurricane/TS Harvey:
DONATE MONEY
The Salvation Army is also accepting financial donations. Salvation Army 1-800-SAL-ARMY (725-2769) HelpSalvArmy.org
DONATE BLOOD
Carter BloodCare will send blood donations to its partners affected by Hurricane Harvey. 1-877-571-1000. Text DONATE4LIFE to 444-999
HELP PETS
SPCA of Texas is expecting 300 cats and dogs to come to North Texas. The agendy is asking for donations of cat litter, litter boxes, towels, blankets, treats, toys and newspaper. Donations can be dropped off at the following two locations: SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center at 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas and the SPCA of Texas at 8411 Stacy Road in McKinney. Monetary donations can be made online at SPCA.org/gift