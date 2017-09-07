Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Houston SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her son Aidan through the Hurricane Harvey flood waters to safety.

You've likely seen the photo above, taken during the early days of the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort.

The photo shows a Houston SWAT officer carrying a young woman and her child to safety as they escaped rising flood waters.

The image became an iconic symbol of the recovery from the storm.

The photograph was taken by The Dallas Morning News' Senior Staff Photographer Louis DeLuca, who said he knew as soon as he took the photo that it was a powerful image.

Houston PD Dive Team Saves 3,000 People in Four Days

DeLuca, a Houston native, said it was surreal to see U.S. Highway 59 transformed into a river and that while he knows the recovery will be a long process, he's given hope by what he saw in Houston: People helping people.

You can see more of Louis' photos from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey on The Dallas Morning News' website.

