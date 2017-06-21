Police Seize Ecstasy Pills Disguised as Vitamins in Arlington | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Seize Ecstasy Pills Disguised as Vitamins in Arlington

By Lauren Petterson

    Arlington Police Department

    Arlington police found more than 1,000 ecstasy pills and made sure they wouldn't be sold or used.

    Steven Bartolotta from the Arlington Police Department said detectives got information about a suspected drug dealer in the area while questioning another suspect about an unrelated crime. 

    Officers made a traffic stop and uncovered the pills and a firearm from the suspected drug dealer, Bartolotta said.

    Police said the street value of the pills is about $2,000.

    Arlington police said they are not releasing the name or photo of the person arrested. 

    Published at 10:36 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017 | Updated at 11:25 AM CDT on Jun 21, 2017

