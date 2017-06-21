Arlington police found more than 1,000 ecstasy pills and made sure they wouldn't be sold or used.
Steven Bartolotta from the Arlington Police Department said detectives got information about a suspected drug dealer in the area while questioning another suspect about an unrelated crime.
Officers made a traffic stop and uncovered the pills and a firearm from the suspected drug dealer, Bartolotta said.
Police said the street value of the pills is about $2,000.
Arlington police said they are not releasing the name or photo of the person arrested.
