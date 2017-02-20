More Than A Dozen Dogs Killed In Grand Prairie House Fire: GFD | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
More Than A Dozen Dogs Killed In Grand Prairie House Fire: GFD

By Hannah Everman

    Investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that killed more than a dozen dogs at a Grand Prairie house.

    Investigators are trying to determine what caused a deadly fire in Grand Prairie Monday night.

    The fire started at about 7 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Northeast 4th Street.

    Firefighters arrived and saw a large amount of smoke and flames coming from the windows, according to Grand Prairie fire officials.

    A husband and wife were home at the time with several pets inside.

    When firefighters got there, the woman was inside the house trying to rescue the animals, while the husband was outside.

    The woman made it out of the house on her own, but was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns, said authorities.

    She is expected to be OK.

    Six dogs were rescued safely, but unfortunately, 13 dogs were found dead inside the house, along with several birds.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Grand Prairie Fire Department.

