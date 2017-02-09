More Fallout Over Ivanka Trump Brand with Retailers

Big companies pay Uncle Sam big fines for doing wrong by consumers. And we report it on the news all the time. But where are the massive checks deposited?

There is more fallout over the controversy involving Ivanka Trump merchandise and national retail brands.

Just days after the luxury stores Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus stopped carrying products with the president's daughter's name, another major chain is distancing itself from her brand.

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls employees got a note from their company to stop featuring Ivanka Trump merchandise and throw out any Ivanka Trump signage.

The report came out just after President Donald Trump made waves about Nordstrom dropping his daughter's brand.

In a tweet Wednesday morning he said, "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom. She is a great person - always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus have both said their decisions to drop Ivanka Trump products were based on a lack of sales.

T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have not issued a statement at this time.