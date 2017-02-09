More Fallout Over Ivanka Trump Brand with Retailers | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
NBC_OTS_DFW
NBC 5 Responds

NBC 5 Responds

Responding to your consumer needs and connecting you to your money

More Fallout Over Ivanka Trump Brand with Retailers

By Samantha Chatman

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Big companies pay Uncle Sam big fines for doing wrong by consumers. And we report it on the news all the time. But where are the massive checks deposited?

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017)

    There is more fallout over the controversy involving Ivanka Trump merchandise and national retail brands.

    Just days after the luxury stores Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus stopped carrying products with the president's daughter's name, another major chain is distancing itself from her brand.

    T.J. Maxx and Marshalls employees got a note from their company to stop featuring Ivanka Trump merchandise and throw out any Ivanka Trump signage.

    The report came out just after President Donald Trump made waves about Nordstrom dropping his daughter's brand.

    In a tweet Wednesday morning he said, "My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom. She is a great person - always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

    Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus have both said their decisions to drop Ivanka Trump products were based on a lack of sales.

    T.J. Maxx and Marshalls have not issued a statement at this time.

    Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

    Do you have a story idea? We want to hear from you! Fill out the complaint form on the NBC 5 Responds page or call 844-5RESPND, (844) 573-7763. More #NBC5Responds archive here.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices