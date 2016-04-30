Missy Bevers' husband, Brandon Bevers, and father-in-law, Randy Bevers, speak to reporters outside the Midlothian Police Department following the announcement of a search warrant for a shirt with blood stains on it. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

The father-in-law of slain North Texas fitness instructor Missy Bevers dropped off an apparently blood-stained shirt at a dry-cleaning business four days after the killing, according to a search warrant filed Wednesday.

Bevers, 45, died April 18 after she was attacked inside the Creekside Church of Christ in Midlothian. The mother of three had arrived at the church around 4 a.m. to prepare for her early-morning Camp Gladiator fitness class.

On April 22, Randy Bevers, 64, brought a white XXL women's long-sleeved shirt to the Dry Clean Super Center of Midlothian, according to the search warrant.

He allegedly told an employee the clothing had animal blood on it. Missy Bevers' sister-in-law later told NBC 5 the blood was from a dog fight that broke out in her kitchen.

The employee contacted police to report the encounter and told them it looked as though someone had tried to clean the shirt before dropping it off, the search warrant says.

According to the warrant, the shirt may contain DNA evidence that could help with the investigation into Missy Bevers' death.

"We promised early on to follow every lead in this case, and this recent action reflects just that," Midlothian police said late Wednesday in response to the warrant affidavit. "If we feel we have information that is important for the public to know, we will release it as promptly as possible."

Sister-in-Law Says Blood Was From Dog Fight

Kristi Stout, Missy Bevers' sister-in-law, told NBC 5 that her father, Randy Bevers, had to separate dogs that began fighting in her kitchen last week.

Stout said one of the dogs — a 13-year-old Chihuahua that belonged to her step-mother, Vikki Bevers — died in the fight.

"Carrying the dog from the house to the veterinarian clinic, it was bloody. So, therefore, blood on the shirt," said Randy Bevers.

His son, Brandon Bevers, joined him at the Midlothian Police Department to speak with investigators about the shirt, which the two called a "non-issue."

"I wanted to make sure that we get over here and put this fire out pretty quick, Brandon Bevers said. "This is such a non-issue that we wanted to address is fast."

Investigation Into Missy Bevers Killing

Several video clips released by Midlothian police show a person of interest — dressed in tactical gear — walking through different parts of the church just before Missy Bevers was killed.

Police believe Missy Bevers had only just entered the church when she ran into the person, whose identity remains unknown.

Midlothian police said they're investigating new leads with the help of the Arlington Police Department, ATF, FBI and the Texas Rangers.

Kristi Stout said Friday a fund had been established for Missy Bevers' daughters. Donations to the Bevers Children Fund can be made at any Citizens National Bank of Texas location.

Oak Farms Dairy has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and grand jury indictment of the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's tip line at 972-775-7624. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and can also remain anonymous by contacting Ellis County Crime Stoppers at 972-937-PAYS (7297).