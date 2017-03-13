Missing the Northeast Snowstorm? Look Back at DFW Snow Events | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Missing the Northeast Snowstorm? Look Back at DFW Snow Events

    Jason Smith
    Snow from Riverbottom Jason Smith 03/05/15

    While the Northeast prepares for a snow storm of epic snow storm, North Texans have enjoyed a mild winter. That was not the case two years ago when record-setting snow closed schools and caused travel troubles in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

    Take a look back at some of the photos and videos from that winter weather event in February and March 2015:

    Your Photos, Videos of North Texas SnowYour Photos, Videos of North Texas Snow

    NBC 5 viewers shared their photos and videos of Friday's wintry weather.
    (Published Friday, Feb. 27, 2015)

    Good Samaritans Help Drivers Stranded By Winter WeatherGood Samaritans Help Drivers Stranded By Winter Weather

    The winter weather brought out some Good Samaritans in North Texas as a married couple helped rescue several drivers stranded on the roads.
    (Published Friday, Feb. 27, 2015)

    Ice, Snow Causes Slick Conditions on High 5Ice, Snow Causes Slick Conditions on High 5

    For many drivers Friday, short trips turned into three hour journeys due to snowy, icy conditions on the High 5 in north Dallas.
    (Published Friday, Feb. 27, 2015)

    Sledding Fun in IrvingSledding Fun in Irving

    With so much snow, people in Irving took advantage of it and enjoyed something North Texans rarely get to do...sledding.
    (Published Friday, Feb. 27, 2015)

    Your Snow Photos - February 27, 2015Your Snow Photos - February 27, 2015

    Your Snow Photos - Gallery 2 - February 27, 2015Your Snow Photos - Gallery 2 - February 27, 2015

    Your Snow Photos - Gallery 3 - February 27, 2015Your Snow Photos - Gallery 3 - February 27, 2015

    Your Snow Pictures - February 6, 2014Your Snow Pictures - February 6, 2014

    Playing in the Snow - February 27, 2015Playing in the Snow - February 27, 2015

    Pets in Snow - February 27, 2015Pets in Snow - February 27, 2015

    Flagpole Hill SleddingFlagpole Hill Sledding

    With snow comes sledding at Dallas' Flagpole Hill.
    (Published Thursday, March 5, 2015)

    Snow Covers Dallas, Arlington StadiumsSnow Covers Dallas, Arlington Stadiums

    Video from Chopper 5 shows Downtown Dallas and the stadiums in Arlington after a night of record snowfall.
    (Published Thursday, March 5, 2015)

    Dog Having a Blast in the Snow (Set to Music)Dog Having a Blast in the Snow (Set to Music)

    NBC DFW's Chopper 5 shot video of a dog having a blast in the snow at Flagpole Hill in Dallas. We set it to music. Enjoy.
    (Published Thursday, March 5, 2015)

    North Texans Help Each Other in SnowNorth Texans Help Each Other in Snow

    North Texans help drivers who are stranded after winter weather blasts the area.
    (Published Thursday, March 5, 2015)

    Your Snow Photos: March 5Your Snow Photos: March 5

    Your Snow Photos - March 5, 2015 - Gallery 2Your Snow Photos - March 5, 2015 - Gallery 2

    Your Snow Photos - March 5, 2015 - Gallery 3Your Snow Photos - March 5, 2015 - Gallery 3

    Still nothing beats January and February of 2011:

    Your Snow &amp; Ice Photos - Feb. 1, 2011Your Snow & Ice Photos - Feb. 1, 2011

    Your Snow &amp; Ice Photos - Feb. 2, 2011Your Snow & Ice Photos - Feb. 2, 2011

    Your Snow &amp; Ice Photos - Feb. 3, 2011Your Snow & Ice Photos - Feb. 3, 2011

    Your Snow Photos - Gallery IYour Snow Photos - Gallery I

    Your Snow Photos - Gallery IIYour Snow Photos - Gallery II

    Your Snow Photos - Gallery IIIYour Snow Photos - Gallery III

    Your Snow Photos - Gallery IVYour Snow Photos - Gallery IV

    Your Snow Photos - Gallery VYour Snow Photos - Gallery V

