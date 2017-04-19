Police Search for Missing Woman in Plano

Plano Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a woman reported missing on Tuesday.

36-year-old Megan Leigh Getrum was reported missing after she did not make contact with anyone over the weekend. The location of the report is the 7000 block of West Parker Road in Plano, the location of the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. Police searched but were unable to locate her. However, no signs of foul play were discovered.

Getrum is a white female, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. She has light brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses.

The City of Plano tweeted today the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve is temporarily closed as police conduct a missing person investigation.

Plano police urge anyone with any information on the location of Getrum to call the Plano Police Department at 972-424-5678.