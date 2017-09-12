A dog stolen a year ago from his family in California has been found in North Texas.



A man found the stray dog, who he named Buddy, about a year ago in Mesquite and has been caring for him ever since.



Buddy recently escaped and was brought into the Mesquite Animal Shelter last week. It was there staff members discovered that Buddy was microchipped and actually belonged to a family in Los Angeles who had named him Star.



City officials contacted the family, who said their 9-year-old son had been missing the dog and asking about him since he was taken.



The man who's been taking care of the dog said he is really attached to the pup, but when he learned there was a little boy in California who misses his dog he said he would give him back.



Members of the shelter staff said they would waive the adoption fee so that the North Texas man can get another dog when he’s ready.



Now, Mesquite is trying to figure out how to get Buddy/Star back to California to be reunited with his family.



For further information, contact the shelter at 972-216-6910.

