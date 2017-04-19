Missing Child from Atlanta in Great Danger

Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for their help in locating a missing child from Georgia in extreme danger.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Atlanta Police Department need the public's help to find a missing 12-year-old girl who they believe is in extreme danger.

Araseli Jimenez-Vasquez is missing from her home in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta police believe she was taken by 32-year-old Armando Aguilar.

Police said Aguilar drives a 2009 white Ford Econoline van with license plate QFD5854.

A felony warrant for kidnapping was issued for Aguilar on April 17, 2017. He has heavy scarring along the right side of his chin. He also has a tattoo of "Ashley" written across the middle of his chest with four large stars above it and three underneath.

There is an active AMBER Alert for Jimenez-Vasquez in Georgia, however Aguilar and Jimenez-Vasquez may be in other states.

People who have seen the child, vehicle or suspect, or believe they have any other helpful information for this case should call 911 immediately. They can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-817-2379.