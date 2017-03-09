Missing Azle Man's Truck Found in Eagle Mountain Lake

Azle police say the truck of missing 56-year-old Jim Book Cook (inset) was found submerged in Eagle Mountain Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said they found a missing Azle man's truck and a body submerged in water in Eagle Mountain Lake Wednesday afternoon.

Azle police said Tarrant Regional Water District police were searching the shallow ends around the lake when they found the truck near the 6500 block of Wells Burnett Road at about 4 p.m.

Police confirmed the truck was owned by 56-year-old Jim Bob Cook, who has been missing since Feb. 8.

"The vehicle itself is intact. It does not appear to be greatly damaged," Azle Police Chief Rick Pippins said. "There's no indication that the vehicle was involved in a crash, other than leaving the parking lot and ending up in the water."

Local, county and state officials — including the Tarrant County Medical Examiner — were at the scene until 11:30 p.m.

"The family of Mr. Cook has been notified," Pippins said. "They have been told his vehicle has been located...and that there's a body inside."

The identity of the body found in the truck has not yet been released.

"We will continue to work Mr. Cook's missing persons case until we have a positive ID of Mr. Cook," Pippins said.