Twice a month, the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees meets to make decisions and hear from students and parents affected by those choices.
The Board President is Carl Sherman, Jr., who happens to be 29-years-old.
"Across the state, across the nation, the model, the typical school board member is a white male in his 60's," said Sherman.
Sherman said working to help the next generation now will benefit all of us in the future.
"These [children] will be the colleagues that I have in the future; that I work with closely, that I rely on, that I depend on for everyday needs," said Sherman.
On this school board, Sherman is not rare. Fellow trustee Aubrey Christopher Hooper became a member at 28-years-old. He is now 34 and recently became the President of the Dallas NAACP chapter.
"[Being on the DeSoto ISD school board] gives me the opportunity to truly impact the lives of young people who look like me and who have shared similar experiences to me," said Sherman.