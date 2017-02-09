A pair of board members in the DeSoto Independent School District dove into their leadership positions at an early age.

Twice a month, the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees meets to make decisions and hear from students and parents affected by those choices.

The Board President is Carl Sherman, Jr., who happens to be 29-years-old.

"Across the state, across the nation, the model, the typical school board member is a white male in his 60's," said Sherman.

Sherman said working to help the next generation now will benefit all of us in the future.

"These [children] will be the colleagues that I have in the future; that I work with closely, that I rely on, that I depend on for everyday needs," said Sherman.

On this school board, Sherman is not rare. Fellow trustee Aubrey Christopher Hooper became a member at 28-years-old. He is now 34 and recently became the President of the Dallas NAACP chapter.

"[Being on the DeSoto ISD school board] gives me the opportunity to truly impact the lives of young people who look like me and who have shared similar experiences to me," said Sherman.

The DeSoto ISD student body is 78 percent African-American . It is known for championship football. But what is less known is that the more than 500 students who graduated last spring earned more than 9-million dollars in scholarships.

Both Sherman and Hooper know serving on a school board is not attractive to many 20 or 30-somethings, but public service is their passion.

"It's not that you have to do these grandiose things in order to make impact or to change someones life," said Hooper. "But we all have a responsibility to give back."