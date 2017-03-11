Midlothian Police Shoot Man Following Domestic Disturbance

An armed man was shot by Midlothian police Saturday afternoon after witnesses say he confronted officers who were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Charisma Drive around 3:30 p.m. when a man, whose identity hasn't been released, confronted officers, according to Midlothian Police Captain John Spann.

The man was shot after officers told him to drop the gun, Spann said. Medics treated the man at the scene, and he was then transported to a nearby hospital.

The man's current condition is unknown. No officers were injured in the incident, Spann said.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation of the shooting.