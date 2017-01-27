Middle School Teacher's Aid Claims Cancer, Collects Cash

Kevin Mabone, a teacher's aid at Wilkinson Middle School in Mesquite, is in federal custody after falsely claiming he had cancer and accepting school fundraiser money and gifts.

Members of school administration looked into Mabone's claims after he called the school on Monday, and said he no longer had cancer but still needed surgery.

They found that instead of receiving treatment on days when he was not at work, as he claimed, Mabone was in West Virginia for federal court dates in which he plead guilty on charges of misappropriation of government funds.

Upon the start of the middle school investigation, the court postponed Mabone's sentencing hearing until Feb. 13 and revoked his bond.

Mabone's new charge is one count of theft by deception with a bond of $10,000. He accepted $11,356 and a donated car from the students and staff of the school.

To honor their generosity, the Mesquite Police Dept. and the Mesquite Police Association will host a snowcone truck at the school on Monday.