By Samantha Davies

    Meteorological Fall Begins Friday

    Friday is the start of meteorological fall, which is different from astronomical fall.

    What is the difference? Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun. They are most commonly used and known. The seasons are defined by two solstices and two equinoxes.

    Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and the calendar.

    Winter is typically the coldest months of the year and summer the hottest. Spring and fall are transition months. Here are the meteorological seasons:

    • Spring: March-May
    • Summer: June-August
    • Fall: September-November
    • Winter: December-February

    Since the Meteorological seasons fall on the same date every year, it is easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

    August wraps up wetter and cooler than normal. The average temperature was 84.4 degrees, lower than our average of 85.6 degrees. DFW received 4.2 inches of rain, the normal is 1.91 inches for the month.

    Published at 10:54 AM CDT on Sep 1, 2017
