Meteor Caught on Weatherford Police Dash Cam

Did you see a meteor streak across the North Texas sky Sunday night?

Dozens of people reported seeing a fireball around 9 p.m.

If you missed it, the Weatherford Police Department captured it.

Dash cam video from Officer Tiffany Vanzant shows the streak of light that disappeared right over the Parker County Courthouse.

Vanzant was driving westbound on U.S. 180 and noticed the meteor streaking across the sky as she traveled over the viaduct toward the courthouse.

There are reports of similar sightings in Colorado, Oklahoma and West Texas. Some people even reported hearing a loud boom and said they felt their houses shake.