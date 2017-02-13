Metallica Announces Tour, Coming to North Texas

Grammy award winning band Metallica announced a nationwide tour on Monday, and it includes a stop in North Texas.
The WorldWired 2017 tour kicks off in May and will crisscross its way across the country into the summer, marking the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees first tour since 2009.
The band performs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on June 16. They'll also perform in Houston and San Antonio.
Avenged Sevenfold will be the main support acts for the tour run.
Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00 a.m., with presale tickets available to all Met Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m.
Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the Hardwired...To Self-Destruct album, available as a physical CD or a digital download.
Visit www.metallica.com for complete ticket information.
WorldWired 2017 Tour Dates
May 10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum
May 19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)
June 4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
June 7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field
June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
June 14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
June 16 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
June 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
July 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
July 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park
July 12 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park
July 14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete
July 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
July 19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl
August 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park
August 9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field
August 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
August 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium