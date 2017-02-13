Metallica Announces Tour, Coming to North Texas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Grammy award winning band Metallica announced a nationwide tour on Monday, and it includes a stop in North Texas.

    The WorldWired 2017 tour kicks off in May and will crisscross its way across the country into the summer, marking the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees first tour since 2009.

    The band performs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on June 16. They'll also perform in Houston and San Antonio.

    Avenged Sevenfold will be the main support acts for the tour run.

    Presale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 9:00 a.m., with presale tickets available to all Met Club members beginning on Tuesday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning this Saturday, February 18 at 10:00 a.m.

    Each ticket purchased will come with a copy of the Hardwired...To Self-Destruct album, available as a physical CD or a digital download.

    Visit www.metallica.com for complete ticket information.

    WorldWired 2017 Tour Dates

    May 10 - Baltimore, MD - M&T Bank Stadium

    May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

    May 14 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

    May 17 - Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum

    May 19 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

    May 21 - Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)

    June 4 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium

    June 7 - Denver, CO - Sports Authority Field

    June 11 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

    June 14 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome

    June 16 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

    June 18 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

    July 5 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

    July 7 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

    July 9 - Atlanta, GA - SunTrust Park

    July 12 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park

    July 14 - Quebec City, QC- Festival D'Ete

    July 16 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

    July 19 - Montreal, QB - Parc Jean-Drapeau

    July 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl

    August 4 - Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium

    August 6 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park

    August 9 - Seattle, WA - CenturyLink Field

    August 14 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

    August 16 - Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

    Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

