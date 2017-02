Mesquite firefighters knocked down a 2-alarm fire at the Churchill Crossing Apartments on the 3700 block of Gus Thomasson Road late Tuesday morning.

Fire officials confirmed fire at about 11:30 a.m. smoke and fire were visible on the third floor.

By noon, firefighters apparently had the fire under control.

At this time no injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.