Mesquite Cracks Down on Illegal Fireworks, Gunfire

The City of Mesquite is cracking down on illegal fireworks and celebratory gunfire ahead of the 4th of July weekend.

It's illegal to possess or use fireworks within Mesquite city limits, with fines ranging from $500 to $4,000. Illegal gunfire could land a person one year of jail time, according to a city spokesperson.

People who want to report fireworks or gunfire should call the police non-emergency number at 972-285-6336.

Mesquite police chief Charlie Cato said extra patrols will be dispatched to addresses where fireworks or gunfire are witnessed.

"Both fireworks and celebratory gunfire have the potential to cause serious injuries to our citizens and place additional impacts on our fire and EMS resources," Fire Chief Mark Kerby said in a news release.

