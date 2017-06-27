MegaFest Kicks Off in Dallas Wednesday

100,000 people are expected at MegaFest, and organizers estimate a $30 million impact on Dallas.

MegaFest kicks off in Dallas on Wednesday. This is the third time Bishop T.D. Jakes has hosted the bi-annual festival in Dallas. Organizers expect about 100,000 people, and estimate a $30 million impact in Dallas during the four day event.

Sonya Thomas got to Dallas this afternoon. Her mom had been asking to go to the festival for years. This year, they made the trip from Richmond.

“I am excited for the speakers, the line-up, the wealth of information, spiritual enlightenment,” Thomas said. “I am hoping to see some of the city, eat some good food.”

Restaurants nearby are getting ready for participants. The owner of RJ Mexican Cuisine said it is their busiest weekend of the year, and business doubles.

“We know that we are going to get hit all at once because everybody is on a time limit, so we have to double up our staff,” owner Jay Khan said.

There is an express menu to get everyone out quickly during the packed four days.

There are speeches from Bishop T.D. Jakes and others, a faith and family film festival, a comedy show, and empowerment events.

“There is nothing you can't get. It is a 360 event,” said Derrick Williams, the Executive Vice President of T.D. Jakes Enterprises.

Sonya Thomas hopes this lasts more than the weekend for her.

“I am just hoping to kind of soar from here, just kind of take a lot of spiritual empowerment, and go higher with my life,” she said.