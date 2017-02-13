MegaFest 2017 Set for Late June in Downtown Dallas | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
MegaFest 2017 Set for Late June in Downtown Dallas

The Potter House's Bishop T.D. Jakes hosts the festival every other year in Dallas

    Bishop T.D. Jakes is set to announce plans for what organizers are calling the world's largest multi-day family festival.

    MegaFest 2017 is a four-day festival with various family-focused events in downtown Dallas, June 28 to July 1.

    This will be the third time Jakes has hosted the biennial event in Dallas, and organizers are expecting 100,000 attendees.

    Among the lineup will include talks, concerts and workshops, and past speakers have included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Steve Harvey and Jennifer Hudson.

    Specifics on this year's event are expected to be revealed at a kickoff luncheon Friday.

