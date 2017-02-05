McKinney's Revitalization Plan Overhauls Low Income Housing

McKinney to See More Low-Income Housing

A concerted revitalization plan will bring more affordable housing to McKinney.

McKinney's city council recently approved a plan that would bring a 9-percent tax credit for redevelopment. The Texas Department of Housing administers the Low Income Housing Credit program, which helps build subsidized housing.

Some residents who live in apartments operated by the McKinney Housing Authority said they are excited about new development.

"I've had some electrical issues, and the apartments are shifting," said MHA tenant Krista Walker. "It's very long overdue. These apartments are over 50 years old."

Walker has lived in her Merritt Homes apartment for five years. The city has plans to redevelop the multifamily complex.

"They're outdated. They only have washer connections. The storage is very limited, so we have to make due with what we have," said tenant Elizabeth Taylor. "I know everybody is excited about the plans."

Redevelopment has already started on another MHA property called Newsome Homes. The low-income, multifamily complex was built in the 1960's.

When construction is complete, 180 units will cater to low-income seniors. The building will have three times more units than the old complex.

A few weeks ago, a low-income housing complex with 182 units opened west of U.S. 75.